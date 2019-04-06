Volunteers needed for 10th annual Field Operations Day

The 10th annual Field Operations Day is scheduled for May 4th at Barton Community College and volunteers are needed to help the exercise be as realistic as possible. According to EMS Programming Specialist Jenny Ladd, these volunteer patients will allow themselves to be battered and bloodied in gory make-up to simulate realistic traumatic injuries ranging from scuffs, burns and bruises to broken bones and deep lacerations. Wrecked cars will also be towed onto campus and staged for a mock major car accident.

Jenny Ladd audio

Ladd says Field Ops Day includes several different departments who come together to get real life experiences before they go on to take their state boards which will allow them to move into their chosen professions.

Jenny Ladd audio

Additional groups that will be participating include Barton County 911, LifeSave Flight Service, ambulance services from Russell and Mitchell counties along with Hoisington, Law Enforcement from Barton and Russell County and the Police Departments from Great Bend and Ellinwood.

The deadline to sign up to be a volunteer is April 15th. You can call Jenny Ladd at 620-786-1110 or e-mail laddj@bartonccc.edu or visit gobarton.com.