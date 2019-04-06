Volunteers are crucial in a successful Extension program

written by: Donna Krug

The upcoming week is designated as National Volunteer Week. What better time of year than this to say a big “Thank You” to the many volunteers who support our Extension programming efforts?

I don’t have to look far to see the volunteers who give freely of their time to help others. Our 4-H and Youth program relies heavily on volunteers to share their expertise with our youth. Recently we hosted a Fiber Arts Fun Day in Great Bend and I solicited help from some friends who could encourage children who were learning to crochet.

Volunteers are an important part of any active and growing community. Volunteers demonstrate to others that by working together, we have the fortitude to meet our challenges and accomplish our goals. National Volunteer Week is about taking action and encouraging individuals and their respective communities to be at the center of social change – discovering and actively demonstrating their collective power to make a difference.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of National Volunteer Week, demonstrating the enduring importance of recognizing our country’s volunteers for their vital contributions. Each year, it has grown exponentially, with thousands of volunteer projects and special events scheduled across the country.

I hope you are thinking of ways you can become a volunteer; a mentor or a friend through an organization that you are active in. Churches and civic organizations have similar needs related to volunteerism.

Today, as people strive to lead lives that reflect their values, the expression of civic life has evolved. Whether online, at the office, or the local food bank; whether with a vote, a voice, or a wallet – doing good comes in many forms, and we recognize and celebrate them all.

For more information about volunteering and leadership opportunities feel free to give me a call at the Cottonwood District Extension office in Great Bend.

Donna Krug, is the District Director and Family & Consumer Science Agent with K-State Research and Extension – Cottonwood District. You may reach her at (620)793-1910 or dkrug@ksu.edu