Second teen charged in killing of 17-year-old Kan. high school student

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A second teenager has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old Olathe East High School senior.

The new suspect charged is a 17-year-old boy. He and a 16-year-old girl also chargedwith murder earlier this week are accused in the death of 17-year-old Rowan Padgett of Overland Park. Prosecutors are seeking to try both teens as adults.

Authorities say Padgett’s killing in a suburban cul-de-sac on March 29 occurred during a drug deal involving the anxiety drug Xanax.

Padgett, an Olathe East High School senior, was just weeks from celebrating his 18th birthday when he died.

