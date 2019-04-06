Saturday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. and Hunter Renfroe homered as the San Diego Padres overcame another home run by Paul Goldschmidt and beat St. Louis 5-3 in the Cardinals’ home opener. Goldschmidt drew a standing ovation in his first at-bat at Busch Stadium since being traded to St. Louis. He later hit his fifth home run in seven games this season. Tatis, whose father _ Fernando Sr. _ played three seasons for the Cardinals, hit a two-run drive in the seventh.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas forward K.J. Lawson says he plans to transfer for the second time. This time it would be as a graduate transfer, leaving him with two years of eligibility remaining. Lawson and his brother, All-Big 12 forward Dedric Lawson, sat out last season after transferring from Memphis. K.J. Lawson appeared in 35 games and averaged 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds.

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg will be required to pay the university between $5 million and $11 million if he leaves to take a college coaching job in the first five years of his contract. The terms of Hoiberg’s agreement are in a memorandum of understanding. Hoiberg will be paid $2.5 million in the first year of his seven-year, $25 million contract. That rises to $3 million next year and to $3.5 million for each of the following five years.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Things to know for the NCAA Tournament’s Final Four

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kalani Brown scored 22 points and Lauren Cox added 21 as Baylor held off Final Four newcomer Oregon 72-67 to reach the women’s championship game for the first time since 2012. The Lady Bears won their 28th straight game. Chloe Jackson delivered a go-ahead layup with 39 seconds left and Brown and Cox finished out the victory with free throws for the overall top-seeded team. Baylor will play Notre Dame for the title on Sunday night.

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — There were a few things Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite had to do to have a shot in the world of basketball. He had to listen to his dad. He had to stop kicking a soccer ball around in his hometown. And he had to watch old video tapes of Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon to see what the heck basketball was all about. That’s pretty much how Diakite started on the road from West Africa to the University of Virginia and now the Final Four.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Notre Dame will be looking to join UConn, Tennessee and Southern Cal in winning consecutive national championships during the NCAA era in Sunday night’s title game against Baylor. It will also be the first championship game since 2012 when both coaches _ Notre Dame’s Muffet McGraw and Baylor’s Kim Mulkey _ are women. McGraw has addressed a number of issues recently, including female assistant coaches and a lack of them in men’s college basketball.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — America’s favorite spectator sports have taken a break from the fast lane. Turns out, defense really does win championships. This year’s Final Four is dominated by defense. Three of the four teams are in the top 10. It comes only a few months after the New England Patriots halted the NFL’s trend for big-time offense, winning a 13-3 slugfest in the Super Bowl

UNDATED (AP) — Auburn may have Charles Barkley and Michigan State might have Magic Johnson, but Texas Tech will have NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs quarterback plans to be in Minneapolis to watch the Red Raiders in the Final Four for the first time Saturday night. Texas Tech plays the Spartans.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s been nearly two decades since the Big Ten won a national championship. But even if Michigan State is unable to end that drought this weekend, the team that emerges will have a coach who has followed the Big Ten blueprint. All of them can trace their roots to the golden era of Big Ten basketball.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Duke freshman Zion Williamson is The Associated Press men’s college basketball player of the year. The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Williamson made headlines with his highlight-reel dunks and athleticism. He was the runaway choice for the award, claiming 59 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters. Williamson averaged 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, who lost in an NCAA regional final against Michigan State.

Friday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 5 San Francisco 2

Final Philadelphia 10 Minnesota 4

Final Arizona 15 Boston 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Chi White Sox 10 Seattle 8

Final Cleveland 3 Toronto 2

Final Houston 3 Oakland 2

Final L-A Angels 3 Texas 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 10 Colorado 6

Final San Diego 5 St. Louis 3

Final Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 4 Miami 0

Final Milwaukee 13 Chi Cubs 10

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 149 Atlanta 113

Final Charlotte 113 Toronto 111

Final San Antonio 129 Washington 112

Final Oklahoma City 123 Detroit 110

Final Minnesota 111 Miami 109

Final Boston 117 Indiana 97

Final Houston 120 N-Y Knicks 96

Final Memphis 122 Dallas 112

Final Utah 119 Sacramento 98

Final OT Phoenix 133 New Orleans 126

Final Denver 119 Portland 110

Final L.A. Lakers 122 L.A. Clippers 117

Final Golden State 120 Cleveland 114