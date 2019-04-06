Police ask for help to locate missing Kansas woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 29-year-old Nickole “Sarah” Donahue.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a check the welfare of a citizen call at the apartments in the 2000 block of north Old Manor in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, officers contacted a 32-year-old female, who reported Donahue leaving home at approximately 12 p.m. stating she was going to Wichita State University. She did not return.

Donahue was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, white pants with white stripes, a white yarmulke. Donahue is confined to a battery powered wheelchair which has an orange flag and orange backpack on it. Donahue has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and has no use of her legs and limited use of her arms.

If you know the whereabouts of Donahue or see her, please call 911 immediately.