Panther baseball splits in Liberal

The Great Bend Panther baseball team split a double header in Liberal Friday, rallying for an 8-3 win in game one before dropping game two 8-5.

In game one, the Panthers trailed 3-0 before Jesus Bujanda belted a three run homer to left center in the sixth to make it 4-3. Great Bend added four runs in the seventh and went on to post the 8-3 win.

In game two, Great Bend scored 3 times in the first thanks to three unearned runs and led 4-1 after Travis Kurth legged out an inside the park home run in the third inning. But Liberal rallied with four runs in the bottom of the third to take the lead 5-4, then added two more runs in the fourth and the Redskins went on to post the 8-5 victory.

Great Bend is now 4-4 overall and 1-1 in the Western Athletic Conference while Liberal is 5-2 and 1-1.

The Panthers host Garden City Friday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.