Monday Barton County Commission Meeting Agenda

BOARD OF BARTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS Agenda Meeting

April 8, 2019 9:00 a.m. Until Close

I. OPENING BUSINESS:

A. Call Meeting to Order.

B. Recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

C. Consider Approval of the Agenda.

D. Consider Minutes of the Monday, April 1, 2019, Regular Meeting.

E. Any citizen wishing to make statements during the discussion of any item must first be recognized by the Commission Chair. After being recognized, that person should state their name and the name of any organization represented. Statements should be limited to five minutes.

F. Cell phones and other electronic devices, other than those used by the media and law enforcement, should be shut off.

II. OLD BUSINESS – Items tabled, or scheduled, from previous Commission Meetings, will be heard at this time. -There is no Old Business at this time.

III. NEW BUSINESS – All new business to be considered by the Commission will be heard at this time.

A. COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE: Request for Approval – Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes:

-Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk, will present a listing of Added / Abated / Escaped / Refunded Taxes. Orders for these actions are kept on file in the County Clerk’s Office. These are used to correct assessments and are requested by the County Appraiser’s Office or the County Clerk’s Office.

B. PROCLAMATION 2019-09: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week:

-In recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the County Attorney’s Office has requested that the Commission adopt Proclamation 2019-09, National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The week of April 7 – 13, 2019, has been selected to recognize crime victims and those who serve them in the community and across the Nation. Camila Komarek, Victim Advocate, will provide details.

C. PUBLIC INFORMATION: Kansas Wetlands Education Center:

-The Kansas Wetlands Education Center (KWEC), a branch of the Sternberg Museum of Natural History, is operated by Fort Hays State University personnel. The facility overlooks the 19,857 acre Cheyenne Bottom Wildlife Area managed by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Park and Tourism and the 7,694 acre Cheyenne Bottoms Preserve managed by The Nature Conservancy. At this time, Curtis Wolf, KWEC Director, will provide an update.

D. KANSAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION: Federal Funds Exchange:

-The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is offering to exchange the annual Federal Funds distribution for State funds at an exchange rate of 90%. The County has the option of using the full share of Federal funds in the amount of $248,138.49 on a project that would be designed using all federal requirements and restrictions, or accepting 90% of that amount and having the freedom to use the money on road and bridge work at the County’s discretion without following Federal requirements. If the exchange is accepted, the amount available to Barton County is $223,324.64. Barry McManaman, County Engineer, will provide details.

E. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Operating Improvements:

-Office 365 enables all users to have access to Office software updates as they are released by Microsoft. In addition, email is automatically saved to the cloud with an almost unlimited amount of space. John Debes, Information Technology Director, will ask that the Commission purchase Office 365 Business and Advanced Threat Protection for the next ten months.

F. COUNTY SERVICES: Informational Update:

-Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, will provide the informational report of work completed during the last period. The report, which will be made available to the media, will serve as a public reminder of the services provided by the County on a regular basis.

IV. ENDING BUSINESS – After new items are heard by the Commission, the following items, including announcements, will be heard.

A. ANNOUNCEMENTS: -Following the close of the Agenda Meeting, the Commission will consider the authorization of personnel changes for classified positions, sign any documentation approved during the agenda meeting or sign any other documentation required for regular County business. Similar action may take place throughout the day.

-A webinar subscription is offered to member Counties by the Kansas Association of Counties. The April webinar is entitled Cybersecurity: How to Protect Your County, presented Brad Schiermeyer and Eric Heath, Wilson Communications. The webinar is available to County officials at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Courthouse Conference Room, 1400 Main – Room 101, Great Bend, Kansas.

B. APPOINTMENTS:

Although subject to change, the following appointments have been scheduled:

April 8, 2019

9:45 a.m. or following the Close of the Agenda Meeting – Paint Striping – Darren Williams, County Works Director

10:00 a.m. – Chamber Updates – Ellinwood, Hoisington, Great Bend

10:30 a.m. – Office Update – Levi Morris, County Attorney

11:00 a.m. Regular Business Discussion – Phil Hathcock, County Administrator, and Donna Zimmerman, County Clerk

THE COUNTY EDITION, KVGB-AM – Thursdays at 11:05 a.m. Dena Popp, 911 Director, is scheduled for April 11, 2019.

V. OTHER BUSINESS:

A. Discussion Items.

B. Citizens or organizations may present requests or proposals for initial consideration.

C. The Commissioners are available to the Public on Mondays during regular business hours.

D. The Commissioners may, individually, schedule personal appointments related to County business at their discretion.

E. The next Regular Meeting will be at 9:00 a.m., Monday, April 15, 2019.

VI. ADJOURN.