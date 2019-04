The Great Bend Lady Panthers extended their winning streak to four with a double header sweep of Liberal Friday at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Great Bend won game one 12-2 and rolled in game two as well winning 9-1.

The Lady Panthers are now 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in the Western Athletic Conference while Liberall dropped to 4-2 and 0-2.

Great Bend will host Kingman Tuesday in a non-league double header at the Great Bend Sports Complex.