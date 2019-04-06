KHP: Crash that shut down I-70 blamed on dog in the road

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Interstate 70 reopened in Shawnee County early Saturday after a Friday morning crash that sent one person to a hospital.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2018 Buick Enclave driven by Cori R. Power, 52, Grantville, was westbound on Interstate 70 at Adams just after 11:50a.m.

The vehicle stopped suddenly due to an unknown dog in the roadway.

I-70 remains closed in Topeka as HAZMAT crews continue cleanup. Aircraft is overhead for photos and traffic control. pic.twitter.com/ptlknuL08y — KHP Air Support Unit (@KHPAircraft) April 5, 2019

A 2006 Peterbuilt semi driven by Brandon Eric Shaw, 34, Westboro, Mo., was unable to stop. The semi rear-ended the Buick and overturned.

Shaw was transported to the hospital in Topeka. Power and five children in the Buick were properly restrained and not injured.

The accident and Hazmat cleanup kept the highway from Deer Creek to S.W. MacVicar closed until the early hours of Saturday, according to the KHP.