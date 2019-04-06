Great Bend Post

Barton County Open Houses

by

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, April 7th


2221 Garfield, Great Bend
Price: $210,000
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
3500 23rd St, Great Bend
Price: $184,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $169,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
3713 22nd St., Great Bend
Price: $166,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
3731 Meadowlark Ln, Great Bend
Price: $162,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
24 Northwest Rd, Great Bend
Price: $162,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
5508 Apache, Great Bend
Price: $139,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
2107 Madison St, Great Bend
Price: $127,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
3216 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $119,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
1080 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $109,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
1410 Pyle St, Great Bend
Price: $94,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
1521 Jefferson St., Great Bend
Price: $84,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
