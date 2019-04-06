Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors

Sunday, April 7th



2221 Garfield, Great Bend

Price: $210,000

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty





3500 23rd St, Great Bend

Price: $184,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate





5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend

Price: $169,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency





3713 22nd St., Great Bend

Price: $166,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty





3731 Meadowlark Ln, Great Bend

Price: $162,900

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency





24 Northwest Rd, Great Bend

Price: $162,000

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency





5508 Apache, Great Bend

Price: $139,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate





2107 Madison St, Great Bend

Price: $127,500

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Agency





3216 16th St, Great Bend

Price: $119,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty





1080 Warner Rd, Great Bend

Price: $109,900

1:00P-3:00P

Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate





1410 Pyle St, Great Bend

Price: $94,500

1:00P-3:00P

Keller Real Estate





1521 Jefferson St., Great Bend

Price: $84,900

1:00P-2:30P

MPIRE Realty



