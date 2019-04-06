Barton County Open Houses

Presented by the Great Plains Association of Realtors
Sunday, April 7th
2221 Garfield, Great Bend
Price: $210,000
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3500 23rd St, Great Bend
Price: $184,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5217 Timber Creek Rd, Great Bend
Price: $169,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3713 22nd St., Great Bend
Price: $166,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3731 Meadowlark Ln, Great Bend
Price: $162,900
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
24 Northwest Rd, Great Bend
Price: $162,000
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
5508 Apache, Great Bend
Price: $139,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
2107 Madison St, Great Bend
Price: $127,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Agency
CLICK FOR DETAILS
3216 16th St, Great Bend
Price: $119,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1080 Warner Rd, Great Bend
Price: $109,900
1:00P-3:00P
Coldwell Banker Sell Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1410 Pyle St, Great Bend
Price: $94,500
1:00P-3:00P
Keller Real Estate
CLICK FOR DETAILS
1521 Jefferson St., Great Bend
Price: $84,900
1:00P-2:30P
MPIRE Realty
CLICK FOR DETAILS
More Great Listings from your Local Realtors!