Weekend Weather

Saturday A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10am. Cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 6 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 7 to 16 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46. North wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.