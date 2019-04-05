Watching young artists grow 2019

For the 19th consecutive year, the Barton County Arts Council is celebrating the talented young artists of USD 428 Elementary and Middle Schools. A reception will be held Sunday, April 7, from 2-4 p.m., at the Barton County Historical Society Museum, which co-hosts the exhibit with the Arts Council. The students’ colorful works are on display from now through April 28.

Shannon Wedel, Elementary School Art Instructor, is joined this year by two new teachers. Miraya Starnes will rotate through the Elementary Schools with Mrs. Wedel and Pamela Williams has taken over art instruction at Great Bend Middle School.

We encourage the public to attend and enjoy the fantastic and inspiring efforts of our community’s young people.