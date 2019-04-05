Prowler call turns into Great Bend drug arrest

A Great Bend women wanted to report a prowler but illegal drugs were spotted once law enforcement arrived and the call turned into drug charges Friday morning.

According to the Great Bend Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1210 Morton in Great Bend just after 1 a.m. in reference to a prowler in the area. While in route to the location, officers were advised that the reported prowler had moved inside the residence. When they arrived, Brandi Gutierrez, age 42, told officers to enter the house to search for the prowler. No prowler was found but officers did discover what appeared to be methamphetamine on a table.

After concluding their search for the prowler, officers obtained a search warrant for narcotics where they discovered meth, marijuana and paraphernalia.

Gutierrez was arrested and transported to the Barton County Detention Center on charges of possession of Methamphetamine/Marijuana and Paraphernalia.

The Police Department asks that if you have any information concerning the case, call Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.