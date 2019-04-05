Police: Kansas teen hospitalized after hit and run crash

HARVEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a hit and run accident and looking for a vehicle.

Just after 4:10p.m. Friday, police responded to a hit-and-run accident in the 500 block of West Fifth Street in Newton, according to a social media report.

A teen on a skateboard was struck by a green passenger car. The car then left the scene. The teen was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police are looking for the driver of the green car. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 to report it.