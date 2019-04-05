Police arrest 2 teens in SW Kansas for alleged attempted murder

FORD COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have two suspects in custody.

Just before 2:30p.m. Thursday, police received reports of gunfire in the area of the 1200 to 1100 block of Ave C in Dodge City, according to a media release.

Police arrived immediately in the area and identified a vehicle fleeing the scene.

Before officers got the vehicle stopped, the front passenger fled on foot from the vehicle.

Multiple witnesses reported to other responding officers that they had witnessed one car chasing the other and the passenger of the vehicle officers had stopped reached out of the window with a handgun and began shooting at the subjects in other vehicle.

The victims in the other vehicle also contacted officers and provided statements of what happened. There were no injuries reported.

The driver of the alleged suspect vehicle was captured with the vehicle but the alleged shooter escaped, until Friday. When officers spotted him and took him into custody without further incident.

The DCPD has filed a case with the Ford County Attorney’s office on the 18-year-old alleged shooter for the charge of attempted 2nd degree murder and on the 19-year-old alleged driver for the charge of aid and abet attempted 2nd degree murder, according to the release.