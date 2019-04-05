Kansas felon caught with meth in his backpack

HUTCHINSON — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after chase and arrest.

Just after 10p.m. Wednesday 48-year-old Dale Robinson was captured in the 300 block of East 7th Street in Hutchinson and was arrested on requested charges of felony interference and domestic battery, according to police.

Robinson had a backpack with him at the time of his arrest. A search of that bag led to the discovery of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then discovered Robinson had a warrant for failing to appear in another case where he is charged with interference.

He also has other felony convictions for drugs and theft out of Pawnee and Edwards counties.

His bond was set at $7,500. Robinson will be back in court April 11.