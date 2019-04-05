Kansas congresswoman earns leadership appointment

WASHINGTON —A Kansas congresswoman has been appointed to a leadership position in the House Transportation Committee.

On Thursday, Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio (D-OR) announced Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS) will serve as Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation in the 116th Congress, according to a media release.

The Subcommittee on Aviation has jurisdiction over all aspects of civil aviation, including safety, infrastructure, labor, and international issues.

“In just the first few months of the new Congress, Representative Davids has made outstanding contributions to our Committee, and I am honored she agreed to take on this new role,” said DeFazio. “As Vice Chair, Representative Davids will play a key role as the Committee not only continues its work to ensure the safety of our Nation’s airspace, but also as we work to improve our critical airport infrastructure, create good-paying aviation jobs across the country, and integrate new users and technologies that will shape the future of U.S. aviation.”

We are pleased to announce that @RepDavids has been selected to serve as Vice Chair of the Subcommittee on Aviation. In this position, she will play a key role in working to ensure the safety of our Nation’s airspace, improving critical airport infrastructure, and more. pic.twitter.com/8w6Gn9ugFg — Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure (@TransportDems) April 4, 2019

“I look forward to working with Rep. Davids in her role as Vice Chair of the Aviation Subcommittee. Rep. Davids represents the hardworking women and men at the FAA Kansas City Air Route Traffic Control Center, a critical component of the U.S. aviation system. Her input will be invaluable as the Committee works on a forward-looking aviation and aerospace agenda to ensure aviation safety, foster innovation in U.S. airspace, improve U.S. competitiveness in the global marketplace, and enhance the air travel experience for passengers,” said Larsen.

Davids also led action on the House floor Thursday.

Re-authorizing the Violence Against Women Act will help ensure that all survivors of violence and abuse can receive the support, protection, and justice they deserve. I was honored to preside over the House Floor as we passed this historic piece of legislation. pic.twitter.com/0loDKapA1f — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) April 4, 2019

“Aviation is a vital part of our transportation system and economy in Kansas and across the country. I’m honored to be named vice-chair of the Aviation Subcommittee at this critical time,” said Rep. Sharice Davids. “I look forward to working on ways we can maintain the highest safety standards in the world, capitalize on new and developing technology, and find strategies to mitigate climate change.”