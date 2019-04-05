Hoisington teenager suffers minor injuries in Thursday afternoon collision

HOISINGTON — A 19-year-old Hoisington woman sustained minor injuries after colliding with the back of a semi Thursday afternoon in Hoisington.

According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a call in the 500 block of North 281 in Hoisington just after 3 p.m. in regard to an injury accident.

Whey they arrived ,they discovered that a 2014 Buick Verano driven by Kenzie Wolf had struck the back of a 2018 International semi driven by 44-year-old Christopher Muench, Hays, while it was stopped in traffic waiting for another vehicle making a left-hand turn into a business.

Wolf was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Hoisington EMS and refused transport. Muench was not injured.

Both Wolf and Muench were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.