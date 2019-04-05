Friday Sports Headlines

DETROIT (AP) — Spencer Turnbull struck out 10 in six innings, and the Detroit Tigers drew four straight walks to start the bottom of the seventh, taking the lead for good in their 5-4 victory over the Kansas City Royals. Josh Harrison stole two bases and scored three times for the Tigers in their home opener.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State sophomore Lindell Wigginton is declaring for the NBA draft for the second year in a row. He withdrew from last year’s draft at the last minute but says this time he intends to stay in. Wigginton’s numbers dipped a bit last season after a foot injury cost him 10 games. But Wigginton still averaged 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds a game off the bench while shooting 40 percent on 3-pointers.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Texas Tech’s Chris Beard is The Associated Press men’s college basketball coach of the year. Beard has guided the Red Raiders to their first Final Four appearance in a 30-win season. He earned 20 of 64 votes from AP Top 25 voters who submitted ballots before the start of the NCAA Tournament.

National Headlines

Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead Texas to the NIT championship with an 81-66 win over Lipscomb on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden. The Longhorns (21-16) beat South Dakota State, Xavier, Colorado and TCU to reach the final, and survived a few late shots at the lead to win their first NIT title since 1978.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The New York Yankees now have a major league-leading 11 players on the injured list after putting shortstop Troy Tulowitski on the shelf with a left calf strain. The five-time All-Star left prior to the fourth inning of Wednesday’s game against Detroit. Infielder Thairo Estrada was recalled Thursday from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre to fill out an infield already without Didi Gregorius and Miguel Andujar.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw gave up two runs and struck out six in 4 1/3 innings during his rehab assignment for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. The Dodgers said earlier this week that Kershaw would likely need at least one more rehab outing after this before returning to the NL champions. Kershaw developed inflammation in his left shoulder early in spring training.

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians didn’t allow a hit Thursday until Freddy Galvis led off the ninth with a single off closer Brad Hand, who managed to finish up a 4-1 win over the Blue Jays. Trevor Bauer worked the first seven innings and was lifted after 117 pitches, eight strikeouts and six walks. The Indians haven’t pitched a no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game in 1981, also against the Blue Jays.

Thursday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Detroit 5 Kansas City 4

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Baltimore 4

Final Oakland 7 Boston 3

Final Cleveland 4 Toronto 1

Final Texas 11 L-A Angels 4

Seattle at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 N-Y Mets 0

Final Pittsburgh 2 Cincinnati 0

Final Atlanta 9 Chi Cubs 4

San Diego at St. Louis 4:15 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 128 Philadelphia 122

Final Sacramento 117 Cleveland 104

Final Golden State 108 L.A. Lakers 90