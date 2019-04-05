Eagle Radio Spring Auction is On The Air!

HOME – HOURLY LISTING – DETAIL LISTING – FAQ – LISTEN LIVE

Friday, April 5th, 7AM-5PM



Call to Bid on Auction Day!

620-588-4380

When is the Radio Auction?

The Eagle Radio Auction is an excitement-packed ten-hour broadcast beginning on Friday, April 5th (7am to 5pm). The Radio Auction will be broadcast live on Hits 106.9 and 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM.

How does it work?

The day of the auction at 7am we will go live on the radio and begin the LIVE bidding! As you hear our items on the air, call in the highest bid. See our full auction bill with hourly listings to see when specific items will cross the block. Or if you’re looking for a specific item, search our alphabetical listing. Every item will be introduced with a super low opening! From there, stay tuned, bid early and bid often! You can win hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise for a fraction of retail value!

Top Ten Valued Items

H&B Communications 65″ 4K OLED HDTV Value: $3,500 Boot Style BBQ Pulled Pork Feed Serves 125 Value: $1,500 World Pest Control Sentricon Termite Certificate Value: $1,500 H&B Communications 65″ 4K LED HDTV Value: $1,300 Dawson Jewelers Pink Spinel Diamond Ring Value: $1,145 P&S Security CAMX A4 Crossbow Value: $1,100 Great Bend Co-op Seed 3 bags DeKalb 55-85 VT 2P Value: $972 Great Bend Co-op Seed 3 bags Mycogen 10228RA Value: $960 Great Bend Co-op Seed 3 bags Mycogen 12G 35 Value: $930 Eldridge Fencing Primo Vamado Ceramic Grill Value: $921