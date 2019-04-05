Cougars split with Colby

bartonsports.com

The thrill of a walk-off was followed with the disappointment of a doubleheader split as the Barton Community College baseball team celebrated a 1-0 ten inning victory as a 5-1 loss followed in splitting Thursday’s pair of games against Colby Community College.

The day’s results leave the Cougars still atop the Jayhawk West standings by a half game with three other teams also having six losses as Barton’s mark goes to 12-6 and 25-10 overall. Colby remains in the fifth spot at 7-7 and 20-12 overall. The four-game series now shifts to Colby for a pair of games in a 1:00 p.m. first pitch.