Cop Shop (4/4)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/4)

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:30 a.m. a vehicle versus deer accident was reported at 767 N. US 281 Highway in Hoisington.

At 6:05 a.m. an accident was reported at E. K-4 Highway at MM 130.

At 11:25 a.m. an accident was reported at 245 NE 30 Road.

Injury Accident

At 3:07 p.m. an accident was reported at 561 N. US 281 Highway.

K-9 Use / Call Out

At 3:30 p.m. the K-9 was used at 3907 Broadway Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:11 p.m. an accident was reported at NE K-156 Highway & N. Charles.