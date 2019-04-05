Celebrated trumpet soloist plays season’s final Community Concert

The Golden Belt Community Concert Association will present Brassfire, featuring Jens Lindemann, celebrated trumpet soloist, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, in the Great Bend Municipal Auditorium, Lakin and Stone. This GBCCA event is open to association members. No single concert tickets are available. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

At this concert, GBCCA members will be able to enjoy the Brassfire performance and at the same time have a chance to renew their memberships for the 2019-2020 season. They will be able to pick up the new season brochure and renew their memberships before the concert starts and during the intermission. If they renew that evening, they will have their name included in a drawing for door prizes. Three door prizes will be given. Members who are not able to attend the concert will receive their renewal notices in the mail. Membership campaign for new members will begin after campaign workers receive their packets on April 23.

The 2019-2020 season will feature five concerts for the same membership price of $50 (per adult) that they paid this year for four concerts. The membership price for full-time enrolled students is $10; family membership (two adults and all dependent children in same household), $110; grandparent package (two adults and

four minor children), $110.

The Brassfire concert is the last concert of the 2018-2019 season. Lindemann has played in every major concert venue in the world, including the Philharmonics of New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Tokyo and the Great Wall of China. His career has ranged from appearing internationally as orchestral soloist, recording with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir to playing lead trumpet with the renowned Canadian Brass and even a command performance for the Queen of England.

A prodigious talent as a child, Lindemann began winning accolades as soloist with orchestras and at festivals while still in his teens. Classically trained at the Juilliard School of Music, he has the proven ability to perform in diverse situations from his solo work to this touring quartet.

Born in Germany, but now a resident of Los Angeles, Lindemann is internationally endorsed by the Yamaha Corporation and performs exclusively on 24K gold plated trumpets.

“The trumpet is capable of being played with the virtuosity of a violin, the tenderness of the human voice and the stylistic flexibility of the piano. It allows me an endless range of communication with audiences,” Lindemann has said.

For more information about the Golden Belt Community Concert Association, go to the association’s web site, www.goldenbeltcca.org.