Barton Orchestra to perform “Music Through Time” concert April 11

Enjoy an evening of classical music in the sophisticated ambiance of the Shafer Art Gallery with the Barton Community College Orchestra’s spring concert “Classical Ventures” at 7:30 p.m. April 11. Music by famous composers such as Bach, Mozart and more will be performed. The concert is free and open to the public.

Orchestra members include Great Bend High School students, Barton faculty, staff and students, and members of the Great Bend community. The orchestra is under the direction of Steven Lueth, Barton’s Director of Instrumental Activities.

Dorian Lueth on viola is the concert’s featured soloist. Lueth is a 2017 graduate of Great Bend High School and has been playing viola for nine years. He studied under Great Bend High School Orchestra Director Isaac Enochs and former Great Bend Middle School Orchestra Director Alyssa Lane. He began playing viola solos as a freshman in high school and continually received superior ratings at regional and state solo and ensemble contests throughout his high school career. He also participated as a bass player in the Kansas Music Educators Southwest District High School Jazz Ensemble for three years. Currently, Dorian is a music major at Barton Community College. Dorian participates in concert band, jazz band, pep band, concert choir, Da Capo and Hilltop Singers. He also is a member of a newly formed jazz combo, F20. While at Barton, Dorian was selected to play in the Kansas Intercollegiate Orchestra at the KMEA Convention in 2018. He has been a member of the Salina Symphony for two years and studies under Doug Beyer, viola instructor at Kansas Wesleyan University. He is planning on attending Kansas Wesleyan University as a music major with a minor in business.

A reception with refreshments will follow the performance. For more information, contact Steve Lueth at (620) 792-9396.