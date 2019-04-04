The Latest: Kansas legislators approve governor’s $90M school aid plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the public school funding debate in Kansas (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Kansas legislators have approved Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s plan for increasing public school funding in hopes of satisfying a court mandate.

The vote Thursday in the GOP-controlled House was 76-47. The Senate approved the measure on a 31-8 vote to send it to Kelly. She is expected to sign it.

The bill ties Kelly’s proposal to increase spending on public schools by roughly $90 million to several education policy changes favored by GOP lawmakers.

Kelly pushed her funding proposal as a way to end a protracted education funding lawsuit.

Four school districts sued the state over education funding in 2010. The Kansas Supreme Court said in an order last year that a 2018 law promising additional funding increases wasn’t sufficient because it hadn’t accounted for inflation.

4p.m.

