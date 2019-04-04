Great Bend Post

The Eagle Radio Auction hits the airwaves Friday

It’s that time of the year, the Eagle Radio Auction will be back on the airwaves Friday, April 5, but this year on a different station. Listeners can always follow along to the live auction on greatbendpost.com, but this year they can also tune in on Hits 106.9 and 1590 KVGB & 97.7 FM.

Great Bend Eagle Radio Market Manager Randy Goering says the auction is always a good chance to save money, and this year there will be more than $70,000 worth of merchandise and services.

Randy Goering Audio

The 10-hour broadcast will begin at 7 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m. Listeners will find it easy to follow along with items they are interested in with item numbers associated with the hour.

Randy Goering Audio

A printable auction bill can be found at greatbendpost.com. The Eagle Radio Auction is presented by Stone Sand Co. and Stone Waste Management.