Sen. Moran reiterates support for NATO following joint meeting of Congress

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) yesterday released the following statement after North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s Joint Address to Congress:

“Today, the NATO alliance remains important in preserving American peace and prosperity by ensuring European security, deterring Russian aggression and participating in operations in Afghanistan and against the Islamic State. Secretary General Stoltenberg has positioned NATO to remain unified in confronting 21st century challenges, including cyber-threats, terrorism and migration. With an increased joint contribution from our allies of $100 billion in 2018 alone, it is encouraging that our allies have shown NATO is a priority as they work to meet commitments for collective defense. I will continue to work with my Senate colleagues to maintain and build America’s relationships to safeguard freedom at home and abroad.”

Items to Note:

Prior to the NATO Summit in Brussels last July, Sen. Moran voted in favor of a resolution expressing support for NATO.

Following that NATO Summit, Sen. Moran penned an op-ed in Defense One, “Russia Must Know That NATO is Unified.”

Moran also spoke on the Senate floor last July in support of the NATO alliance.