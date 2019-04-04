Receive notifications on Great Bend city information

If citizens want to be notified of what is going on within the City of Great Bend, they are just a few clicks away from receiving notices of City happenings. Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the “Notify Me” feature is showcased on the homepage of the City’s website.

Citizens can be notified of upcoming events, street closures, mosquito spraying, job opportunities, and even projects seeking bids from local contractors.

Kendal Francis Audio

Francis encouraged licensed contractors in Great Bend to sign up for the notifications to be aware of when projects are going out to bid.

Users can sign up by clicking on the “Notifiy Me” link at greatbendks.net and provide an email address.