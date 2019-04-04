GREAT BEND – Mabel M. Bender, 87, passed away April 2, 2019 at River Bend Assisted Living, Great Bend. She was born Feb. 10, 1932 at Claflin to Henry & Anna (Christians) Riemann. She married Oscar Bender Aug. 29, 1954 at Salina. He died Oct. 1, 2002.

Mabel had been a resident of Great Bend since 1946, coming from Claflin. She graduated from Great Bend High School and Salt City Business College, Hutchinson. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Great Bend, and held former employment at First National Bank as a bookkeeper. She enjoyed Bingo, crocheting, knitting, quilting and spending time at the baseball fields.

Survivors include, one son, Douglas “Doug” Bender of Great Bend; one sister, Ruth Ummen of Great Bend; eight grandchildren, Benjamin McDowell of Denver, CO, Heath McDowell of Garden City, Blake McDowell of Provo, UT, Tommy McDowell of Dumas, TX, Danica Bender of Emporia, Laura McDowell of Dumas, TX, Dalton Bender of Great Bend and Audrianna Bender of Great Bend; and eight great-grandchildren. Additional survivors include her two dogs, Shadow a Miniature Collie and Howie a Pekinese. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar Bender; two brothers, Willis Riemann and Albert Riemann; one sister, Opal Cox; and one grandson, Brandon Bender.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Bryant Funeral Home, with family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Great Bend, with Rev. Kathie Luke and Pastor Mike Joiner presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Great Grandchildren’s Education Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

