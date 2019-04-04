Update: KHP identifies victim fatal Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 8a.m. Thursday in Riley County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Andrew GeorgeDrysdale, 49, Coffeyville, was was north bound on Kansas 113 and failed to stop at the intersection of U.S. 24.

The vehicle hit the guardrail, traveled down the embankment, struck a tree and came to rest on its top.

Drysdale was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

———————–

RILEY COUNTY — First responders are working a fatal, single vehicle, rollover crash at Tuttle Creek Boulevard and Seth Child Road north of Manhattan, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

Authorities have released no additional information.

We will report additional details as they become available.