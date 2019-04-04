KBI conducts criminal investigation at Kan. county clerk’s office

MARSHALL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities temporarily closed the Marshall County Clerk’s office, 1201 Broadway Street in Marysville Thursday as they served several search warrants, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The search warrants are related to an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged conduct by an employee of the Marshall County Clerk’s Office, according to the KBI.

Authorities had not reported an arrest or any possible charges early afternoon Thursday.

