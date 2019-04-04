Kansas police detective charged with battery of co-worker

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Wichita Police Department Detective. According to a media release, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office has charged detective Rick Craig with one count of misdemeanor battery.

The charges stem from a previous incident between Craig and a co-worker while on duty. No physical injuries occurred, according to the release

Craig was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review.

The WPD will review the incident to determine if department policies were violated after the completion of the criminal proceedings.

The WPD requested that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigate the incident based on a mutual investigation agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Police released no additional details Thursday afternoon.