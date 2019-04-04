Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Great Bend Eagle Radio to provide coverage of the NCAA Final Four

by

Great Bend Eagle Radio listeners will able to enjoy the NCAA Men’s Final Four play-by-play broadcasts on Saturday, April 6 and the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 8.

Saturday’s National Semifinal games feature Auburn vs. Virginia at 5:09 p.m. and Texas Tech vs. Michigan State at 7:49 p.m. from Minneapolis. Coverage from Westwood One begins at 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s National Championship game tips off at 8 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Final Four and Championship game broadcasts can be heard locally on 104.3 FM.