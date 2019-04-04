Great Bend Eagle Radio to provide coverage of the NCAA Final Four

Great Bend Eagle Radio listeners will able to enjoy the NCAA Men’s Final Four play-by-play broadcasts on Saturday, April 6 and the NCAA Championship game on Monday, April 8.

Saturday’s National Semifinal games feature Auburn vs. Virginia at 5:09 p.m. and Texas Tech vs. Michigan State at 7:49 p.m. from Minneapolis. Coverage from Westwood One begins at 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s National Championship game tips off at 8 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Final Four and Championship game broadcasts can be heard locally on 104.3 FM.