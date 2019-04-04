Friday Weather

Friday Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Saturday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Breezy.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.