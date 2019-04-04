Cop Shop (4/3)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (4/3)

Traffic Arrest

At 1:13 p.m. a traffic arrest was made in the 400 block of SW 50 Road.

Non-Injury Accident

At 7:51 p.m. an accident was reported at SW 50 Avenue & SW 40 Road.

At 8:52 p.m. an accident was reported at N. US 281 Highway & NE 60 Road in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (4/3)

Warrant Arrest

At 8:04 a.m. an officer arrested Blaine Snyder at 918 Stone Street.

Sick Person

At 11:37 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1522 Baker Avenue.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12 p.m. an accident was reported at 1515 Williams Street.

Structure Fire

At 1:35 p.m. there was a report at 3200 21st Street of the top of the chimney being on fire.

Warrant Arrest

At 2:15 an officer arrested John Stevenson at 3200 21st Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 2:20 p.m. a report of a subject stealing items at 1500 19th Street was made.

Warrant Arrest

At 4:13 p.m. an officer arrested Sabastian Smith at 1806 12th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 4:24 p.m. an accident was reported at 9th Street & Baker Avenue.

Sick Person

At 7:03 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1615 Harrison Street.

Burglary / Not in Progress

At 8:42 p.m. a burglary was reported at 1037 Adams Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:58 p.m. an accident was reported at 2209 29th Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:23 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1101 Kansas Avenue.