Comfort Pro receives industry awards for sales & service

Comfort Pro, Inc owned by Barry Stalcup, is no stranger to recognition in their industry. Last year, they were named Dealer of the Year and for 2019, Bryant announced that the local plumbing and HVAC contractor would receive the Silver Shield Award for exceeding sales and service goals.

“My team works hard to keep our customers’ homes and businesses warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and we are honored to receive this recognition from Bryant,” Stalcup says. “It’s about so much more than just making a sale. We are committed to providing exceptional service before, during, and after our visits to our customers. It’s what has helped us grow to over 25 technicians in ten years.”

Comfort Pro is based in Great Bend with other locations in Larned and Russell, and technicians serving customers all over Central and Western Kansas.