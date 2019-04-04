Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (4/3)

BOOKED: Blaine Snyder of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt of court, bond set at $582.50 cash only or 88 days in jail.

BOOKED: Sheila D. Towery on Barton County District Court case for DWS and no insurance, bond of $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: John Michael Stevenson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Christy L. Contreras on Barton County District Court warrant for forgery and possession of stolen property, bond at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for probation violation, bond in lieu of $173 cash.

RELEASED: Blaine Snyder of Great Bend received order of release for contempt of court per GBMC.

RELEASED: Jennifer Hays on two Barton County cases after receiving two $100,000 ORs.

RELEASED: Kayla McMahan (Bunch) of Great Bend posted a $10,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding on BCDC case for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

RELEASED: Brent G. Bretz on Barton County cases per Judge Burgess. Court set for 4/11/19.

RELEASED: Sheila D. Towery on BCDC case for DWS and no insurance after posting a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: John Michael Lee Stevenson of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond of $250 through A-1 Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Sebastian Smith of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for probation violation, posted $173 cash bond by defendant.

RELEASED: Stephen Effertz on Rice County District warrant for fleeing to attempt to elude LEO by engaging in reckless driving. Posted $5,000 through Dyn-O-mite Bail Bonding. Still has local charges.