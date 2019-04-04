2 jailed in Kansas after incident prompts lockdown at schools, business

LYON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects for an incident that led to the temporary lockdown of schools and a Hobby Lobby in Emporia.

On Wednesday morning, the two later identified as 18-year-old Jennifer Guerrero and 24-year-old Jose Martinez, both of Guymon, Oklahoma, checked out of the Candlewood Suites, 2602 Candlewood Drive in Emporia and returned later to look for an item they thought they left in their room, according to a media release from Emporia Police.

While back at the hotel Martinez saw two female hotel employees leaving work and followed them as they drove away.

The women told police Martinez followed closely in the couple’s Chevy Silverado, acted aggressively and brandished a gun at them.

They made it just over a block before the women crashed into a retaining wall in the Hobby Lobby parking lot, according to the release.

The women were not injured and ran into the store for help, yelling the man had a gun. That prompted the report of an active shooter.

While law enforcement authorities investigated, the store and several schools in the area including Emporia High School, Emporia Middle School and Timmerman Elementary School were placed on lockdown.

No shots were fired, according to police and Martinez drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol stopped the truck in Greenwood County and arrested the couple, according to the release.

Martinez and Guerrero remain in custody in the Lyon County jail on requested charges that include possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, possession of depressants with intent to sell and felony possession of drug paraphernalia. Martinez was also booked on suspicion of charges including felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and aggravated criminal threat.