United Way getting local 5th graders involved in the giving

One of the three pillars of the United Way mission is education. A part of that education is to ensure that the public is aware of what United Way does in the community. For many years, the United Way of Central Kansas has started that process early on with the annual Poster Contest for local 5th grade students.

UWCK Executive Director, Gaila Demel, has been visiting elementary schools in Great Bend, Larned, and Hoisington to talk to them about what United Way does.

One of the main topics of conversation is volunteering. Even as 5th graders, these bright students can start giving back to their community. Also discussed is the fundraising piece of United Way. UWCK raises funds for 22 non-profit organizations in Barton & Pawnee counties to help alleviate some of the financial strain as well as the time and effort that is required to hold fundraisers. We raise money for them so that they can focus on helping our community.

UWCK also talks to the students about living united. That by coming together as a community we can make an impact every day. That by reaching out a hand to one, we can influence the condition of all. Even if it is nothing more than a smile. By instilling these considerations at a young age, we can impact the future of our communities.

After a short discussion about United Way, the students are asked to draw a poster depicting what they learned and how they interpreted what United Way does. With the help of their teachers, each student submits their poster for the contest. After all the posters have been collected, a panel of judges go through them all and select the top 15-20 posters. During football games and school assemblies in September, the students will then present their poster to local businesses and individuals who epitomize what United Way does.

This project would not be possible without the coordination of the 5th Grade teachers, school Principals, and our Poster Contest Coordinators Jenna, Sarah, and Paula Mauler.