Thursday Weather

Thursday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 11 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.