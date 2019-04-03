Thursday Weather

Thursday
Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 6 to 11 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy.
Saturday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night
A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Tuesday Night
A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Wednesday
A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.