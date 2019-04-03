Spring planting time draws near in central Kansas.

It’s about to get real busy on farms in the Golden Belt and across the state of Kansas. Springtime on the farm is here and that means spring planting of fall crops will soon begin.

According to the latest USDA Kansas crop progress and condition report released Monday, corn planted in the state already was 1 percent which is equal to last year and near the 2-percent five year average.

According to Great Bend Coop Seed Manager Jeff Mauler, planting in this area is still around two weeks away.

Jeff Mauler Audio

As for the winter wheat, that same report showed the crop condition as 9-percent excellent, 46-percent good and 36 percent of the crop in fair condition. Only 7 percent of the crop was rated in poor condition with 2 percent rated very poor. 2 percent of the crop had jointed as of Monday.