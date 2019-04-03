Police identify Kansas man who died after drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a homicide and have identified the victim.

Just after 8:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to a drive-by shooting call in the 1200 Block of North Minnesota in Wichita, according to Captain Brent Allred. A citizen called 911 after hearing gunshots in the neighborhood. At the scene, police found Marquez Hutton, 23, Wichita outside a residence with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Allred. “The shooting was not a random incident,” he said.

Police have received a description of possible suspect vehicles and have located one of them. They are looking for a second vehicle but have not released additional details, according to Allred.

Police believe one of the individuals involved is a gang member. They have not reported an arrest.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call police.