Police: 2 Kansas felons caught with drugs and guns

TOPEKA, Kan. – Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, police conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of SW 6th and SW Oakley in Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.

Officers detected a strong odor of narcotics coming from within the vehicle. Further investigation revealed narcotics and two firearms.

Officers arrested and then transported Stacey Banks, 26 and Andre Stewart, 23 to Shawnee County Department of

Corrections for Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a convicted felon.

This is the 34th and 35th case in 2019 with a charge involving a felon in possession of a firearm reported by the Topeka Police Department.