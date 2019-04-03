New principal named at Riley Elementary School

The principal carousel came to a stop at last week’s USD 428 Board of Education luncheon.

The school board approved the appointment of Beth Rein to become the next principal at Riley Elementary School. Rein takes over for JoAnn Blevins at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

Blevins transferred to Eisenhower Elementary School for the same position after the resignation of Laurie Harwood. Blevins was the Riley principal since 2011, and Rein has worked with Blevins the past six years.

Rein currently serves as the Student Support Coach at Riley and helps with student interventions, behavior, and at-risk plans. Rein noted she is beyond excited t serve as principal since her career with USD 428 started at Riley in 1997.

Rein started her career with Riley as a 6th grade teacher and then spent 11 years teaching math at Great Bend Middle School before transferring back to Riley.