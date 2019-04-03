More state qualifiers for Great Bend High School’s forensics team

GBHS won 3rd place at Hoisington High School. Back Row — Isaiah Smith, Patrick Heath, Daniel Abbott, Robert Brining Front Row — Bayle Sandy, Jalyn Lear and Dinah Newman. (Not pictured, Dalton Ruble and Tia Mitchell)

Press release from GBHS Forensics…

The Great Bend High School forensics squad juggled hosting and competing at a variety of different tournaments during the past two weeks.

On Saturday, March 30, the team hosted 10 area schools for a day of competitive speaking and acting. Our students do not compete in home invitationals, but rather work to provide an excellent tournament experience for our guests. Lyons High School won sweepstakes and Hays High School was 2nd. The forensics team would like to thank all of the community volunteers that helped make the tournament a success.

The Great Bend High School forensics team took 3rd at Hoisington on Saturday, March 23. Jalyn Lear won both Serious Solo Acting and Program of Oral Interpretation (POI). Patrick Heath captured second in Humorous Solo Acting. Bayle Sandy was 4th in Oration, Tia Mitchell was 5th in POI, and Isaiah Smith was 7th in Humorous Solo. Daniel Abbott placed 8th in both Prose and Informative. Also earning points for GBHS towards the 3rd place sweepstakes trophy were Robert Brining, Dinah Newman, and Dalton Ruble.

At Ellsworth on Monday, March 25, a group of novices from GBHS shined. Brining won Poetry Interpretation which qualified him for state. He also placed third in a Oration. Skylar Fletcher placed fifth in Informative Speaking, while Mitchell placed fourth in Serious Solo Acting.

At Ellinwood on Monday night, Isaiah Smith won Humorous Solo Acting and Smith and Malachi Wasson won Duet Acting. Mitchell placed 2nd in Poetry Interpretation and 1st in POI. Placing 1st or 2nd qualifies these events for state. Wasson also finished 4th in Extemporaneous Speaking.

The forensics team will be competing at Hays High on Saturday, April 6.