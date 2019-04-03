KHP tracks motorcycle by air to help deputies arrest Kansas man

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and numerous additional charges after a long-distance pursuit.

Just before 2:30p.m. Tuesday, a deputy sheriff attempted to stop a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle that was allegedly driving erratically and speeding near 102nd and U.S. Highway 75 in southern Jackson County, according to sheriff Tim Morse.

The motorcyclist continued south into Shawnee County and led law enforcement on a pursuit into north Topeka. A KHP air unit pursued the motorcyclist by air.

The motorcycle was followed to the 1700 block of NW Taylor in Topeka where the rider allegedly hid the motorcycle and left on foot.

KHP Troopers, Shawnee County Deputies and the Topeka Police Department assisted with the apprehension of the rider identified as Austin L. Terry, 35, Topeka, according to Morse.

He was arrested by Jackson County deputies and transported to the Jackson County Jail in Holton where he is facing charges of Flee and eluding law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance and no registration.