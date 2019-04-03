KBI investigating: 2 bodies found near southwest Kan. community

SEWARD COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a possible homicide near the southwest Kansas community of Liberal.

The first of two bodies was found near U.S. Highway 54 and the Oklahoma/Kansas state line in Texas County, Oklahoma.The second was found in Seward County, Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. They have not released details on a possible connection between the two bodies.

The Seward County Sheriff’s office released no information Wednesday morning. Undersheriff Gene Ward referred all questions on the case to the KBI.