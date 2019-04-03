Kansas suspect arrested after police chase in reported stolen car

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects caught driving a stolen vehicle.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, police responded to a suspicious character call at the Trail Motel, 827 S. Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

An officer observed a maroon Chevrolet Impala leave the parking lot and remembered tag number being broadcast as a stolen vehicle earlier in the day.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Indianapolis and Topeka when the driver later identified as 37-year-old Delaura Hopkins refused to stop, accelerated and fled from police.

A short vehicle pursuit ensued and the vehicle stopped after striking a curb at 21st and Erie. Hopknis was taken into custody without further incident. A passenger Theodore Mitchell, 49, Wichita, fled from the vehicle on foot and was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Hopkins is being held on requested charges of auto theft, drive on suspended license, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, flee and elude police, hit and run, transport open container, multiple traffic charges and an outstanding warrant. Mitchell is being held on requested charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruct.

There were no injuries, according to Davidson.