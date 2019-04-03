Jason Ward takes over concession lease at Sports Complex

The concession lease at the Great Bend Sports Complex has been with Roger Ward for the last few years. Now it will be switching over to his brother, Jason Ward, who has been operating the stand for Roger for some time. Roger indicated he does not have time to operate the stand but Jason does and is willing to assume the lease.

Great Bend Director of Public Lands Scott Keeler says typically if the previous operator is doing well, the operator will be renewed.

The Great Bend City Council approved the concession lease with Jason Ward, but also agreed that the lease should go out for bids in upcoming years.

The contract ends December 31st, 2019. As a form of rent for using the Sports Complex’s facility, the City of Great Bend receives 10 percent of gross revenues.

The City or Ward can cancel the agreement by giving 10 days advanced written notice to terminate the agreement.