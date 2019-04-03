Henderson named new Russell High School principal

Shawn Henderson has been named principal of Russell High School for 2019-20, USD 407 announced Tuesday.

Henderson comes to the district after spending four years at Fort Hays State University as director of field experiences in the College of Education. In this role, he oversaw and led the placement of all students observing and student teaching in PreK-12 placements in Kansas, the U.S. and abroad. During his time, Shawn also served as the lead instructor for classroom management, which he innovatively redesigned to better reflect the needs of new teachers entering the profession.

Henderson brings his experienced background of nine years as K-12 music educator, four years as a 7-12 principal, and the FHSU work to USD 407.

“I am very excited to see Mr. Henderson’s energy, professionalism, vision and personality impact our students, staff and community in Russell,” said USD 407 Superintendent Shelly Swayne.

“While I enjoyed my time serving the COE at FHSU and am grateful for the incredible opportunity, it further underscored my desire to return to the public schools where I could serve, interact and impact students, faculty, staff and community members on a daily basis,” Henderson said.

Henderson will begin work on July 1. Shawn and his wife, Marie, have two children who will attend schools at Ruppenthal Middle School and Russell High School.

The district also announced Jordan Perez has been named principal of Simpson Elementary School for 2019-20.

Perez joins USD 407 from the Manhattan/Ogden USD 383, where he has spent his eight-year career as a second grade, fourth grade, and Title specialist in the classroom.

“Jordan brings a level of understanding to the primary grades that will give us the focus we are looking for and the leadership needed at SES. It will be excellent to have both elementary buildings with leadership of the caliber we have for the future,” Swayne said.

“I could not be more excited and ready to get to Russell with my family and begin the work,” Perez said.

Perez will join the leadership team on July 1 as he and his family move to Russell in the early summer.

Henderson and Perez will be at USD 407’s regular April 15 board meeting beginning at 5:00 PM. The community is invited to meet both of the community’s new educational leaders beginning at 4:15 PM in the USD 407 Board Room.

— USD 407